Lionel Messi turns provider as Inter Miami snatch draw

Lionel Messi provided an assist at each end of the game as 10-man Inter Miami snatched a point from their MLS opener against New York City.



A goal from Telasco Segovia 10 minutes into stoppage time grabbed a 2-2 draw after the visitors had come from behind.



Miami went ahead after just five minutes, Messi playing his part in some intricate passing in the box before rolling the ball across for Toto Aviles to score.



Aviles went from hero to villain midway through the first half as he was sent off after bringing down Alonso Martinez on the edge of the box.



New York took full advantage from the free-kick, Maxi Moralez finding an unmarked Mitja Ilenic to level the scores.



They went ahead 10 minutes into the second, Martinez seizing on a loose pass from Jordi Alba to put them ahead.



Miami, under new coach Javier Mascherano, looked like starting the season with a loss until deep into time added on.



Messi threaded a ball through to Segovia who marked his MLS debut with the equalizer.













