News Sports Man Utd sign Denmark defender Dorgu from Lecce for initial €30m

DPA SPORTS Published February 02,2025

Manchester United have announced the signing of Denmark defender Patrick Dorgu from Italian club Lecce.



The 20-year-old, who has played 37 games for the Serie A side, has signed a contract at Old Trafford until June 2030, with the option of a further year.



United will pay an initial €30 million ($31 million) for Dorgu, with a potential €5 million in add-ons, the PA news agency understands.



United boss Ruben Amorim will hope the arrival of Dorgu will help increase his options at left wing-back, which has proved a persistent issue due to injuries to Luke Shaw.



Dorgu said: "I am incredibly proud to be able to call myself a Manchester United player; this is a very special day for my whole family.



"I cannot wait to work with Ruben Amorim – his vision for this team and the future of the club is incredibly exciting.



"There is a clear plan set out for my development, and I feel that Manchester United is the perfect place to fulfil my potential and complete my huge ambitions."



Dorgu's arrival follows United's signing of England Under-19 defender Ayden Heaven from Arsenal.











