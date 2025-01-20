 Contact Us
News Sports Manchester City sign Uzbekistan defender Khusanov from Lens

Manchester City sign Uzbekistan defender Khusanov from Lens

Manchester City on Monday announced the signing of Uzbekistan centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov from French club Lens for a reported fee of 40 million euros ($42 million) plus add-ons. Khusanov, the first player from Uzbekistan to join a Premier League club, has signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the Etihad.

Reuters SPORTS
Published January 20,2025
Subscribe
MANCHESTER CITY SIGN UZBEKISTAN DEFENDER KHUSANOV FROM LENS

Manchester City have signed Uzbekistan central defender Abdukodir Khusanov from Ligue 1 side Lens on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

British media said City had paid a transfer fee of 40 million euros ($41.56 million) for 20-year-old Khusanov, who has played in 13 of Lens' 16 league games this season.

"For such a young defender, Abdukodir is already very intelligent, as well as being strong, aggressive and extremely quick," City said in a statement.

The centre-back is the Premier League's first player from Uzbekistan.

Khusanov joined Lens from Belarusian side Energetik-BGU Minsk in 2023, playing 31 matches for the French team in all competitions.