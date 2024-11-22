Paris Basketball beat Anadolu Efes to clinch 7th consecutive EuroLeague win

Paris Basketball grabbed their seventh consecutive victory and eighth overall by downing Anadolu Efes 93-84 on the road in Round 11 of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague on Thursday.

Paris Basketball's TJ Shorts, who was the highest score of the game, led the winners with 21 points and 10 assists at the Basketball Development Center in Istanbul.

"Every time I step onto the basketball court, it's a blessing, and I will never take that for granted," Shorts told EuroLeague in a post-game interview.

"We are just taking it game by game. Nobody is thinking about this streak that we are on. We are just trying to continue to play good basketball, play the basketball that we like. And so far, it's resulting in wins, and we are hoping to continue like this," he added.

Collin Malcolm scored 15 points, while Tyson Ward posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Mikael Jantunen added 13 points.

For the losing side, Elijah Bryant recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists, while Darius Thompson and Vincent Poirier each contributed 15 points. Despite their efforts, the team fell short of securing a victory.

Paris Basketball jumped to third place with eight wins and three losses while Anadolu Efes dropped to ninth with six wins and five defeats.

Fenerbahce Beko are at the top of the standings with nine wins and two defeats.

Thursday's results:

AS Monaco - LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne: 103-92

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade - Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade: 77-89

Olympiacos Piraeus - Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz: 92-69

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan - Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv: 98-86

Real Madrid - ALBA Berlin: 98-84