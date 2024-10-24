Barcelona seals comfortable win over Bayern Munich in Champions League

Barcelona secured an easy 4-1 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Barcelona broke the deadlock with an early goal from Raphinha in the first minute at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

In the 11th minute, Harry Kane scored the equalizer with a header, but his goal was disallowed due to an offside call.

The English striker later hit the ball into the bottom left corner of the net on the volley following an accurate cross from Serge Gnabry on the left wing in the 18th minute.

The hosts retook the lead when Robert Lewandowski, assisted by Fermin Lopez, scored a close-range finish in the 36th minute.

Raphinha made it 3-1 during additional time in the first half, capitalizing on a stunning assist from Marc Casado, who delivered a perfect pass.

Raphinha netted a hat-trick with a brilliant assist from Lamine Yamal on a quick counter-attack in the 56th minute.

On matchday 3, Barcelona are 10th with six points and Bayern Munich are 23rd with three points.

Liverpool secured a narrow win against Leipzig as Darwin Nunez scored the only goal in the 27th minute at RB Arena.

The Reds have collected nine points, placing second, and Leipzig are 31st without a point.

Manchester City hammered Sparta Prague 5-0 as Erling Haaland scored twice at Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden broke the deadlock in the third minute, John Stones scored in the 64th minute and Matheus Nunes converted a penalty kick in the 88th minute.

Haaland's goals came in the 58th and 68th minutes.

Manchester City are third with seven points and Sparta Prague are 21st with four points.

Aston Villa top the standings with nine points on goal difference, ahead of Liverpool.













