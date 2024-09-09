Serbia midfielder Filip Kostic joins Fenerbahce from Juventus

Serbia midfielder Filip Kostic on Monday joined Türkiye's Fenerbahce from Italian club Juventus.

"Filip Kostic joins Fenerbahce, signing for the Turkish club on a loan deal until 30 June, 2025," Juventus said in a statement, wishing him good luck.

The Istanbul club welcomed the 31-year-old left midfielder, saying on its website that Kostic signed the deal in a ceremony, and that he said that he can't wait to play in front of Fenerbahce fans.

Kostic had 87 appearances during two seasons at Juventus from 2022 to 2024, and scored three goals and made 15 assists for the Turin club.

He helped Juventus win an Italian Cup.

In 2022, Kostic won the UEFA Europa League title with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Before Juventus, he had played for Eintracht Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Stuttgart while in Germany.

Kostic amassed 64 international caps for Serbia as he recently played at the EURO 2024.