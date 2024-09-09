Italy defeat Israel 2-1 in Nations League

Italy's Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean secured a 2-1 win over Israel on Monday as Luciano Spalletti's side maintained their perfect record to remain top of Nations League A Group 2.

Frattesi gave Italy the lead before the break when he bundled the ball home with his chest from close range and Kean made it 2-0 from a rebound just after the hour mark.

Israel pulled a goal back in the 90th minute through Mohammed Abu Fani, who found the net from the edge of the box after the hosts, staging the game in Budapest, Hungary for security reasons, won a free kick.

Italy lead the standings on six points after they stunned France 3-1 in their opening game on Friday.







