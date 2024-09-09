Italy defeat Israel 2-1 in Nations League

 Contact Us
Italy continued their post-Euro 2024 recovery on Monday with a tight 2-1 Nations League win over Israel in Budapest which put the Azzurri top of Group A2. Goals in each half from Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean were enough for Italy to win in a subdued atmosphere at the Bozsik Arena which hosted the Israel home fixture due to the security situation in the Middle East.

Published September 10,2024
Italy's Davide Frattesi and Moise Kean secured a 2-1 win over Israel on Monday as Luciano Spalletti's side maintained their perfect record to remain top of Nations League A Group 2.

Frattesi gave Italy the lead before the break when he bundled the ball home with his chest from close range and Kean made it 2-0 from a rebound just after the hour mark.

Israel pulled a goal back in the 90th minute through Mohammed Abu Fani, who found the net from the edge of the box after the hosts, staging the game in Budapest, Hungary for security reasons, won a free kick.

Italy lead the standings on six points after they stunned France 3-1 in their opening game on Friday.