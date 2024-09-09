Israeli army blocks entry of UN convoy carrying medicine and fuel into northern Gaza

The Israeli army blocked a UN convoy carrying medicine and fuel from entering the northern part of the Gaza Strip, including the Gaza and Northern Gaza Governorates, said the Health Ministry in the embattled enclave on Monday evening.

"The fuel that the convoy is holding that is being barred by the (Israeli) occupation from entering northern Gaza is allocated for the (polio) vaccination campaign in northern Gaza," Munir al-Bursh, director general of the Gaza Health Ministry, told Anadolu.

He also said this is the fifth time in a week the Israeli army has blocked the entry of a UN convoy.

Israeli hindering the convoy's entry may disrupt the polio vaccination campaign in northern Gaza, he warned.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli army said it stopped a UN convoy moving towards northern Gaza, alleging that Palestinian suspects were hidden in one of the convoy's vehicles.

According to the ministry and UN, the final stage of the polio vaccination campaign is scheduled to take place in the northern part of the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip-now nearly a year old-has killed nearly 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

A continuing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.







