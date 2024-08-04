LEBRONS USA STEP UP QUEST FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT OLYMPIC GOLD

The unbeaten USA squad led by NBA superstar LeBron James aim to take their pursuit of a fifth straight Olympic basketball gold to the next level when they face Brazil in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Americans rolled through the group stage with a perfect 3-0 record and a tournament-leading plus-64 point differential -- but coach Steve Kerr said there are things the United States must improve if they want to emerge with gold when men's basketball concludes on Saturday.

"We know we have to play better," Kerr said after the United States prepared to shift from Lille to Bercy Arena in Paris for the knockout phase.

"Part of this tournament is it gets harder as you go," Kerr said. "We have to take better care of the ball.

"We don't need to make home run plays. We just need to hit singles. Our talent is overwhelming if we make the right play, and I think that's part of it."

The winner of USA-Brazil will face either NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic's Serbia or Tokyo bronze medallists Australia in the semi-finals.

Australia surprised the Serbs in an Olympic tune-up game last month.

In the other side of the draw, host nation France and their fledgling NBA superstar Victor Wembanyama take on Canada while Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece face World Cup champions Germany.









