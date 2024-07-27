FIFA rejects Argentina complaint over Olympics VAR ruling

FIFA, the world's soccer governing body, has rejected Argentina's complaints over a last-minute equalizer being ruled out in the Summer Olympics' opening match against Morocco, the head of Argentina's soccer association (AFA) said on Saturday.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee rejected the protest filed regarding the events that occurred in the match against Morocco," AFA President Claudio "Chiqui" Tapia said on X, saying he is seeking explanations for the ruling.

Argentina lost Wednesday's match, the Paris Olympics' men's soccer opening game, with a final score of 2-1 to Morocco.

The match was initially suspended with a 2-2 draw as a group of fans broke onto the pitch, and two hours later the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled out Argentina's final goal.

Organizers of the Paris Olympics said on Thursday they were working to determine what caused the fans to break onto the pitch.

"In defense of our rights, AFA will ask on what grounds the decision was made and evaluate the relevant appeals," Tapia said.

Soccer commands a devoted following in Argentina, which has notched three World Cup victories - the latest against France in 2022.

Argentina also won the Americas' top continental league earlier this month, beating Colombia in another chaotic final in Miami and scoring a record 16th victory in the Copa America.









