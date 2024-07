China win first gold medal of Olympics in 10m mixed team shooting

China's Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting won the first gold medal of the Olympic games on Saturday, defeating South Korea's Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun in the final.

Sheng, a silver medallist in the individual 10m air rifle at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Huang, a two-time gold medallist at the 2022 World Championships, outscored the Korean duo 16-12 to seal victory.