 Contact Us
News Sports Weghorst winner gives Dutch late victory over Poland

Weghorst winner gives Dutch late victory over Poland

Wout Weghorst scored a decisive goal in the 83rd minute to secure a comeback victory for the Netherlands in their Group D opener against Poland on Sunday at the European Championship. Despite dominating the game, it was not until late that they were able to claim the win.

Reuters SPORTS
Published June 16,2024
Subscribe
WEGHORST WINNER GIVES DUTCH LATE VICTORY OVER POLAND

Substitute Wout Weghorst snatched an 83rd-minute winner as the Netherlands fought their way back to beat Poland 2-1 in the Group D opener at the European Championship on Sunday, leaving it late to win a contest they dominated.

Weghorst had barely been on the field when he finished an expert pass from Nathan Ake to secure a deserved three points.

Poland shocked with a 16th-minute opener from striker Adam Buksa, brought into the team to replace injured talisman Robert Lewandowski. He rose expertly to head home stand-in captain Piotr Zielinski's corner.

A deserved Dutch equaliser at the Volksparkstadion came 13 minutes later as Cody Gakpo's shot took a deflection off Bartosz Salamon.