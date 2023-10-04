Neuer could make Munich comeback in late October - sporting director

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer could make his comeback from almost 11 months on the sidelines with a leg frature in their next Champions League game against Galatasaray on October 24, sporting director Christoph Freund has suggested.



"We will see. It would be a good story but I wouldn't rule it out. If it continues like this we will hope to see him on the pitch again soon," Freund told Amazon Prime on Tuesday ahead of Bayern's 2-1 win in Copenhagen.



Coach Thomas Tuchel said post-match that it will be up to Neuer to decide when he is fit to play and that he doesn't "want to make prediction I have to retract."



Bayern and Germany captain Neuer last played on December 1 against Costa Rica at the World Cup in Qatar. He sustained the leg fracture later in December during a ski tour.



Neuer returned to parts of team training on Thursday. Freund said he has since trained a few more times with the team without any problems and while everyone is remaining cautious "things are looking good for Manuel."



"I think that once Manuel is in full training things can go very quickly. Everything is going according to plan. Once he is full team training we can talk about when he will be in goal," Freund said.



This is expected after the international break which runs October 9-19. Bayern visit Mainz in the Bundesliga on October 21 before playing Galatasaray three days later.



Tuchel said: "I was very impressed by the last training units, by his aura and quality."



