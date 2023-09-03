Iran, Türkiye committed to expanding economic cooperation: Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Sunday he held constructive talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on implementing a comprehensive plan for bilateral cooperation.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Tehran, Amir-Abdollahian said Iran and Türkiye set a target of 30 billion euros in bilateral trade as agreed during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Tehran in July last year.

At the time, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the level of trade and economic ties between Tehran and Ankara was not enough, adding that the $30 billion target of trade volume is achievable.

Tehran and Ankara, Amir-Abdollahian said, agreed to develop a free trade zone on the joint border and connect that to Eurasia. He emphasized that transportation and transit routes among regional countries "are not a factor of competition but bilateral cooperation."

He said the free trade zone between the two countries will increase the volume of their trade to the target of 30 billion euros as agreed by the leaders of the two countries.

The top Iranian diplomat said the two sides emphasized their readiness to sign a comprehensive commercial cooperation document and facilitate customs cooperation.

The issue of water, Iran's foreign minister said, also figured in his talks with Fidan and both sides agreed that their joint technical committee will hold the next round of talks on the issue in Tehran as soon as possible.

He also said the joint committee on the transfer of convicts will meet in Ankara on Monday after five years, expressing hope that the two sides would be able to "take necessary action" regarding the exchange of prisoners "within the framework of humanitarian cooperation."

Amir-Abdollahian further stated that Tehran, Ankara and Riyadh welcome a summit to discuss enhancement of economic cooperation and joint investments.

Describing talks with Fidan as "very good", Amir-Abdollahian said the two countries stressed the importance of taking coordinated measures in combating the wave of Islamophobia in the wake of the continued desecration of Islam's holy book, the Quran, in some European countries.