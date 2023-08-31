Beşiktaş holds open training session in August 30 Victory Day

At the BJK Nevzat Demir Facilities, a 15-minute open training session was held before the press. The black-and-white players and the coaching staff raised the Turkish flag in honor of the August 30 Victory Day.

Starting with warm-up exercises, the Beşiktaş players conducted station workouts for a while during the training. In the final part of the training, the black and white team conducted passing drills. It was reported that a tactical-focused session was held in the closed part of the training.

Arthur Masuaku and Daniel Amartey, who are undergoing treatments, did not participate in the training.