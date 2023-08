During the signing ceremony held at Ülker Stadium, Omar Fayed was accompanied by board member Selahattin Baki and sporting director Mario Branco.

The club, in its announcement, described the 20-year-old footballer as a "high-potential talent."

Transferred from Egypt's El Mokawloon team, Omar Fayed played in 25 matches in the Egyptian Premier League last season.

Before signing with Fenerbahçe, the Egyptian footballer underwent medical checks

.