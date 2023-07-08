South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in signs for PSG from Real Mallorca

 Contact Us
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Mallorca have confirmed that South Korean international Lee Kang-in has signed a five-year contract with PSG.

Published July 08,2023
South Korea international Lee Kang-in has joined Paris Saint-Germain from Real Mallorca on a five-year contract, the two clubs said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who spent two years with the LaLiga side, made 73 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists.

"It's incredible to be able to join Paris Saint-Germain, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world, with some of the greatest players in the world. I can't wait to start this new adventure," Lee said in a statement.

PSG's fourth new signing joins midfielder Manuel Ugarte, central defender Milan Skriniar and striker Marco Asensio.

The French club also signed former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique after sacking coach Christophe Galtier earlier this week.