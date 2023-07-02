PORTUGUESE HEAD COACH JORGE JESUS RETURNS TO SAUDI ARABIAS AL-HILAL

Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus returned Sunday to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal wrote on Twitter it signed a deal with the 68-year-old football coach until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Jesus was the head coach for Al-Hilal between July 2018 and January 2019 and won the Saudi Super Cup.

The former Benfica head coach last coached Fenerbahce, winning the 2023 Turkish Cup in June before resigning from the Istanbul club.

This summer, Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal signed Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea.