REAL MADRIDS KROOS WANTS TO QUIT AT A REALLY GOOD LEVEL

News Sports Real Madrid's Kroos wants to quit 'at a really good level'

Real Madrid's Kroos wants to quit 'at a really good level'

Toni Kroos, the former Germany midfielder, has expressed confidence in his abilities and stated that he believes he is still in good shape to continue playing for Real Madrid for another season. Kroos has emphasized that he does not consider himself to be past his prime yet, indicating his determination to contribute to the team and perform at a high level.

DPA SPORTS Published July 01,2023 Subscribe

Former Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has said he still feels good enough to spend another season at Real Madrid, and is not past his prime yet.



Kroos, 33, told broadcasters RTL he was aware that there "a few negative examples of not being able to let go" but that "I don't want this to happen to me" and aims to to quit "at a really good level."



The 2014 World Cup winner Kroos recently renewed his contract at Real for another season which will be his 10th there.



He said he had the feeling that "this season was as good as the previous" ones and added: "Why shouldn't it be as good next season. And on top of that I am still enjoying it."



Kroos has won four Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, three La Liga titles and one Spanish Cup with Real, after arriving in 2014 from Bayern Munich where he also won the Champions League and Club World Cup, plus three titles each in the Bundesliga and German Cup.



Kroos said his wife had not interfered with his decision-making: "She told me 'do whatever you want to,' and I went with that."









