Conor McGregor Faces Accusations of Alleged Sexual Assault During NBA Finals

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that there are allegations of misconduct against UFC superstar Conor McGregor. According to the reports, an incident is said to have occurred at Kaseya Center, the home of the Miami Heat, during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Heat and Denver Nuggets. McGregor was present at the event as part of the in-arena entertainment and gained attention for an altercation with the Heat's mascot.

McGregor's representatives have denied the allegations when questioned by TMZ.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell, representing the victim, issued demand letters that claim the woman was forcibly separated from her friend by security personnel affiliated with the Heat and the NBA. These individuals allegedly confined her to a bathroom within the arena against her will. Subsequently, McGregor is alleged to have emerged from a stall and forcefully kissed the woman. Security guards stationed outside the bathroom prevented anyone else from entering, effectively trapping her inside.

According to the letters obtained by TMZ, after the woman managed to momentarily evade McGregor by stating she needed to use the restroom, he reportedly coerced her into performing oral sex. The letters further assert that McGregor proceeded to grab the woman, pinning her against the wall and attempting to sexually assault her.

The victim fought back and was able to escape McGregor's grasp by elbowing him multiple times. However, she left her purse behind, which the letters claim McGregor's security guards held onto. Eventually, the woman retrieved her purse and promptly reported the incident to the authorities.

It is important to note that this is not the first time McGregor has faced allegations of sexual assault. In 2019, he was accused of assaulting a woman in a hotel room in Ireland.

Please keep in mind that these allegations are currently unproven, and McGregor is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.