MANCHESTER UNITEDS MARTIAL TO MISS FA CUP FINAL

Manchester United on Wednesday announced that Anthony Martial will miss Saturday's English FA Cup final due to injury.

The French attacker strained his hamstring during Sunday's Premier League game against Fulham, which was won by the Red Devils 2-1 at Old Trafford.

A muscle tear will rule the 27-year-old out of the Wembley showdown against rivals Manchester City, according to the latest assessments, the English club said.

Martial joined Manchester United from French Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2015, then was loaned out to Spanish club Sevilla for half a season in 2022.

In 2016, he helped the Red Devils bag the UEFA Europa League title and English FA Cup.

The French international also helped his national team clinched the 2022 UEFA Nations League trophy.