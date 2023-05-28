Dortmund players gather for final meeting after title loss

After dramatically losing the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund players gathered together on Sunday for a final meeting this season.



Around 30 fans were waiting at the training ground for the arrival of the players, who briefly waived at them from the cars.



Dortmund were in pole position heading into the final round of matches on Saturday but a 2-2 home draw with Mainz and Bayern's late 2-1 win at Cologne meant the defending champions took their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title on goal difference.



