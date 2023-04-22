Arsenal hurt title chances by settling for last-minute draw against Southampton

English Premier League leaders, Arsenal, settled for a last-minute 3-3 draw against Southampton at home in a week 32 match Friday.

Southampton's Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz drew first blood in the first minute at Emirates Stadium.

Alcaraz assisted former Arsenal player Theo Walcott to make it 2-0 for the Saints in minute 14.

The hosts got one back with Gabriel Martinelli in the 20th minute, ending scoring for the first half.

Southampton netted one with Duje Caleta-Car in the 66th minute.

Norwegian midfielder for Arsenal, Martin Odegaard, scored his team's second goal in the 88th minute.

Bukayo Saka's goal in the 90th minute saved the hosts from a home defeat.

The Gunners' title chances is hurt as they have the top seat with 75 points, while runners-up Manchester City have 70 points with two more matches to play and their next in the fixtures is against the Citizens at Etihad Stadium.