AC Milan eliminate Napoli to advance to Champions League semifinals

AC Milan advanced to the UEFA Champions League semifinals after a 2-1 aggregate win over Napoli on Tuesday.

In the 21st minute, AC Milan were awarded a penalty after Mario Rui's foul on Rafael Leao at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But Olivier Giroud's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Alex Meret.

AC Milan broke the deadlock with a close-range finish by Giroud on a quick counterattack as Leao dribbled past opponents' defenders to chip in with a brilliant assist in the 43rd minute.

In the 82nd minute, Napoli wasted a great chance to level the match against AC Milan as Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia missed a crucial penalty at home.

Napoli found a stoppage-time header from Victor Osimhen, but it was not enough to win for the next stage so the second leg of the quarterfinals ended with a 1-1 result in Naples.

Real Madrid are in another semifinal after beating Chelsea 2-0 for a 4-0 aggregate win in the quarterfinal.

Rodrygo scored twice in the 58th and 80th minutes at London's Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid has advanced to the Champions League semifinals 11 times in the last 13 seasons.