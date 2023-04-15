Bayern and Dortmund drop points in dramatic Bundesliga matchday

Bayern Munich still top the Bundesliga despite being held to a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday, and after 10-man VfB Stuttgart came from behind to claim a dramatic 3-3 draw with second-placed Borussia Dortmund.



Dortmund were still leading their game at Stuttgart 2-0, when Andrej Kramarić's free-kick in the 71st minute cancelled out Benjamin Pavard's first-half opener for the Bavarians in Munich.



But Dortmund, who took the lead with goals from Sébastien Haller and Donyell Malen, couldn't hold Stuttgart, who were playing with 10 men since Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent-off before the break, and were stunned when Stuttgart managed to pull one back with Tanguy Coulibaly and find a late equalizer thanks to Josha Vagnoman.



The game seemed put to bed when Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna found the net in the third minute of stoppage time, but Stuttgart had the final say with a last-gasp effort from Silas Katompa Mvumpa.



Bayern lead the way with 59 points, while Dortmund are still two points behind after they missed a chance to level things up in the standings.



Elsewhere, RB Leipzig got a scare when Arne Maier broke the deadlock for Augsburg in the fifth minute, but Kevin Kampl provided a quick equalizer just five minutes later and Timo Werner completed a brace to give Leipzig the lead. Rubin Vargas pulled one back for Augsburg late in the game but they had to settle for a 3-2 defeat.



Cologne, meanwhile, played out a 1-1 draw with Mainz. Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late Saturday game.

















