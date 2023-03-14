GALATASARAY TO PLAY CHARITY MATCH AGAINST AZERBAIJANS QARABAG TO HELP QUAKE VICTIMS IN TÜRKIYE

Galatasaray to play charity match against Azerbaijan's Qarabag to help quake victims in Türkiye

Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray will play a charity match against Azerbaijan's Qarabag on March 26 to help earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Qarabag said on Twitter on Tuesday that Galatasaray will visit them in a friendly match in Baku, and all proceeds from the friendly match will be donated to those impacted by the Feb. 6 quakes that rocked 11 Turkish provinces and killed over 48,000 people.

The match will be played at Baku Olympic Stadium, a 68,700-seat football venue that hosted the 2019 UEFA Europa League final and several games during the UEFA EURO 2020. It will start at 1600GMT.