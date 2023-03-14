GALATASARAY TO PLAY CHARITY MATCH AGAINST AZERBAIJANS QARABAG TO HELP QUAKE VICTIMS IN TÜRKIYE

 Contact Us
Published March 14,2023
Turkish football powerhouse Galatasaray will play a charity match against Azerbaijan's Qarabag on March 26 to help earthquake victims in Türkiye.

Qarabag said on Twitter on Tuesday that Galatasaray will visit them in a friendly match in Baku, and all proceeds from the friendly match will be donated to those impacted by the Feb. 6 quakes that rocked 11 Turkish provinces and killed over 48,000 people.

The match will be played at Baku Olympic Stadium, a 68,700-seat football venue that hosted the 2019 UEFA Europa League final and several games during the UEFA EURO 2020. It will start at 1600GMT.