Debatable penalty helps Chelsea past Dortmund, Benfica storm through

Raheem Sterling struck before the break for the hosts and Kai Havertz netted from the spot on 53 minutes, following a debatable penalty award and a retake after he hit the post, to sneak Chelsea into the last eight for the third straight season.

DPA SPORTS
Published March 08,2023
A controversial retaken penalty helped Chelsea turn the tide to overcome Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate on Tuesday as the Londoners progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals.

In contrast, Benfica eased through with a Gonçalo Ramos brace setting up a 5-1 home romp against Club Brugge to complement a 2-0 away win.

The remaining last-16 second legs take place on Wednesday and next week.