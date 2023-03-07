HOENEß BELIEVES IN NEUERS COMEBACK AFTER SEASON-ENDING INJURY

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeneß has no doubts that Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer will make his comeback following a season-ending injury once he's fully recovered.



"We all hope Manuel will be fit like before in the course of the year. Then he will stand between the posts for Bayern Munich," Hoeneß said on Monday evening at an event in Munich organized by the Abendzeitung newspaper.



Neuer will miss the rest of the football season after he suffered a leg fracture while skiing during his holidays following the World Cup in Qatar.



Hoeneß doesn't see Neuer's controversial interview, in which he criticized Bayern officials in connection with the release of long-time goalkeeper coach Toni Tapalovic, as an issue and added that he doesn't see any rift between the keeper and Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn.



"He (Neuer) has long since regretted it," Hoeneß said.



After Neuer suffered his injury, Bayern signed Yann Sommer from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Mönchengladbach. Hoeneß said that the Swiss keeper was a "struck of luck" for the club.



He, however, stressed: "I value Yann Sommer a lot, but one should not forget: Manuel is Manuel."



