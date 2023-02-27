Djokovic breaks records for most weeks as world number one in tennis

Novak Djokovic overtook Germany great Stefanie Graf's record for most weeks by a men's or women's tennis player as world number one.



On Monday, the Serb completed his 378th week at the top of the ATP rankings, breaking Graf's record of 377th as the number one in the women's WTA standings.



Djokovic returned to number one position last month for the first time since last June by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown.



He already held the record for the most weeks as number one in the history of the men's ATP rankings (since 1973) when he surpassed Roger Federer's mark of 310 weeks in March 2021.



