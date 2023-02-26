F1 speculation about shock return of Vettel for injured Stroll

Formula One is speculating about a shock return of Sebastian Vettel at next week's season opener in Bahrain should Lance Stroll not be fit to drive for Aston Martin.



Four-time world champion Vettel retired from F1 after the past season but with Stroll sustaining injuries in a bicycle accident a week ago the veteran German has been linked with a comeback to his former team.



Team principal Mike Krack has confirmed he has talked to Vettel on the phone a few times. He refused to say whether that also included the possibility of the 35-year-old returning into the cockpit for the March 5 race but also didn't fully rule out such a scenario.



"I have had a couple of phone calls with Sebastian but this has been also last year and will continue in the future," Krack was quoted as saying after the completion of pre-season tests on Saturday in Bahrain.



"First our plan is to have Lance in the car and then we continue to see. You can ask me five times, we have not made a final decision."



Stroll was originally said to have sustained only minor injuries but there are rumours he may be sidelined for a longer period.



Reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, the Formula Two champion from Brazil, took Stroll's place at the Bahrain tests alongside the new man who took Vettel's place, former two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of Spain.



Vettel and Alonso together in one team would be a mouth-watering pairing for F1.



Vettel retired to have more time for his family and other interests but had not fully ruled out coming back at some stage.



"Don't forget one thing - he had a very thorough plan in mind for his retirement and this is something you have to respect. Let's see what happens," Krack said.



