VILLARREAL 0-1 BARCELONA: PEDRI STRIKE MOVES XAVIS SIDE 11 CLEAR

Pedri's first-half strike earned Barcelona a 1-0 win at Villarreal and moved the LaLiga leaders 11 points clear at the summit.



With closest challengers Real Madrid away on Club World Cup duty – which they won with victory over Al Hilal in Saturday's final – Barca took full advantage at El Madrigal on Sunday.



Pedri struck with 18 minutes played after linking up with Robert Lewandowski, who had a couple of attempts saved by Villarreal goalkeeper Pepe Reina.



Villarreal had the ball in the net late on but Samuel Chukwueze's strike was ruled out as Barca opened up a double-figures lead on Madrid, who have a game in hand to play.



Reina denied Lewandowski from a one-on-one inside the first three minutes, but the Poland striker played a big part in Barca's breakthrough goal.



Pedri played a quick one-two with Lewandowski, controlled the return pass when it arrived to him in front of goal and calmly tucked the ball away from Reina.



Lewandowski was again thwarted by Reina when going for goal himself, but Villarreal gave Barca a scare as Jose Luis Morales raced through and fired into the side-netting.



Both sides continued to create the occasional opening, with Raphinha sending an effort across the face of goal and Alex Baena flashing wide from further out at the other end.



Villarreal edged the second period and thought they had levelled through Chukwueze, but Yeremy was flagged for offside as Barca kept a fifth clean sheet in six league games.



