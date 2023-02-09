Major sports events pay tribute to victims of Turkish earthquakes

Major sports events around the world continue to pay tribute to the victims of Monday's earthquakes in Türkiye, which left tens of thousands of people dead or injured.

Ahead of Wednesday's matches in the German Cup, French Cup, Dutch Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games, a minute of silence was observed in tribute to the victims of the catastrophe.

Sports organizations, leagues, clubs, and players all sent messages of condolences to Türkiye.

Over 14,000 people were killed and nearly 63,800 injured by two strong earthquakes which jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.