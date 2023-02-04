Ronaldo ‘happy’ after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr

Al Arabiya reported that the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo claims he is 'happy' to have scored his first goal in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr during their 2-2 draw to Al Fateh on Friday.

Having signed for the club back in January, it took the 37-year-old five-times Ballon D'Or winner, three games to get off the mark, scoring a 93rd minute penalty to bring his team level in the match.

"Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!" Ronaldo said on Twitter after the game.

He also posted several photos of himself during the match.

Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over $220 million, and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.

Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand.

They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.













