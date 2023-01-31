Neymar expected to miss PSG' trip to Montpellier

Paris St Germain are expected to be without Neymar when they travel to Montpellier for a Ligue 1 game on Wednesday as the Brazil forward is suffering from muscle fatigue, the club said on Tuesday.

"Neymar has muscle fatigue and will remain in care today," the Ligue 1 leaders said in a statement.

PSG have 48 points from 20 games and lead second-placed RC Lens by three points.

Christophe Galtier's side have had a mediocre start to 2023, losing their last two away games at Lens and Stade Rennais before being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Stade de Reims on Sunday.

They host Bayern Munich in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Feb. 14.