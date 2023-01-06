Bayern CEO Kahn announces start of talks with sponsor Qatar Airways

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn has announced the start of talks with sponsors Qatar Airways, despite widespread criticism among fans over the cooperation.



"First, it will be a matter of taking stock and then mutually re-exploring interests," Kahn told the Friday edition of Germany's Bild tabloid ahead of the team's departure for a training camp in Doha.



Besides sporting and economic topics, social issues would also be part of the agenda, the former top star said.



The sponsorship contract between Bayern and Qatar's national carrier started in 2018 and the current deal expires in summer. Fans have called for an end for a long time in connection with Qatar's human rights record.



Bayern Munich's umbrella fan organization, Club No 12, on Wednesday called for an end of the Bundesliga champions' cooperation with Qatar Airways.



"How and by whom is secondary," spokesperson Alexander Salzweger told the Goal and Spox portals.



"I can imagine that Qatar is no longer keen on a club like Bayern. There are discussions all the time, they have to send representatives to round tables and are attacked at every general meeting: They can't be cool with that."



When told by Bild that his comments seemed to hint at an extension of the cooperation, Kahn responded: "As I said: We are only holding talks."



