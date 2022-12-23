Russian football mulling switch from UEFA to Asian confederation

The Russian Football Federation (FUR) was set to meet on Friday to discuss leaving the European body UEFA and joining the Asian confederation AFC.



State news agency TASS said this has to do with UEFA sanctions imposed on the FUR after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with the Russian national team and clubs kicked out of all international events.



Russia was excluded from the play-offs for this year's World Cup in Qatar and is also not part of qualifying for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.



The national team has only played three friendlies since the invasion started, against Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan - three former Soviet Republics who are part of the AFC.



If accepted by the AFC, Russia may be able to play more matches, and such a move would also show that the country is not politically isolated.



Asian sport appears more ready to re-admit Russia and its athletes to international events.



Last week, an Olympic Summit agreed on a motion from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to facilitate the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in 2024 Olympics qualifiers in Asia under its authority.



Most of Russia's territory is in Asia.



It would not be the first such switch of confederations in international football.



Israel is a UEFA member since 1992 after being expelled from the AFC for political reasons. Australia left the Oceania confederation for the AFC in 2006 to have more competition and a better chance of qualifying for the World Cup.

