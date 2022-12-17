NBA ROUNDUP: NETS PREVAIL ON KYRIE IRVINGS LAST-SECOND TREY

Kyrie Irving hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer at the buzzer and the visiting Brooklyn Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-116 Friday night.

Irving finished with 32 points and Kevin Durant added 28 for the Nets, who have won five straight and nine of 10.

Yuta Watanabe had 17 points for the Nets, who swept the four-game season series with the Raptors. Nic Claxton had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Ben Simmons and. T.J. Warren each scored 10 points.

Fred VanVleet scored 39 points for the Raptors, who have lost four straight and five of six. Scottie Barnes scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 17 points and Malachi Flynn had 13 points.

Mavericks 130, Trail Blazers 110

Luka Doncic scored 33 points and Christian Wood added a season-high 32 points and 12 rebounds as Dallas used a dominant third quarter to beat visiting Portland.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 17 points and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 for Dallas, which led by nine at the half before outscoring the Blazers 38-22 in the third quarter. Doncic added six rebounds and nine assists.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 24 points, while Trendon Watford tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists off the bench. Jusuf Nurkic also chipped in 16 points, Keon Johnson added 13, and Shaedon Sharpe had 10.

Timberwolves 112, Thunder 110

Austin Rivers' corner 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining helped snap a three-game losing skid for Minnesota and extended host Oklahoma City's swoon to five games.

The last of Rivers' 20 points extended a one-point Timberwolves lead to four in the closing seconds, capitalizing on a monster defensive play from Anthony Edwards, who finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota. Edwards blocked Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's go-ahead shot attempt with 29.6 seconds remaining.

Gilgeous-Alexander posted a game-high 35 points. Naz Reid emerged to lead the Timberwolves with 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the floor and grabbed nine rebounds.

Lakers 126, Nuggets 108

LeBron James scored 30 points and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists as Los Angeles overcame a first-half injury to Anthony Davis and earned a victory over visiting Denver.

Thomas Bryant scored 21 points for the Lakers, who played the entire second half without Davis after the All-Star forward injured his right foot in the first quarter and still played eight minutes in the second period. Davis finished with 10 points and four rebounds in 17 minutes.

Nikola Jokic scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and eight assists and Jamal Murray added 23 points as the Nuggets saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. The loss came in Denver's only road contest of a seven-game stretch.

Hawks 125, Hornets 106

Trae Young poured in 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points as Atlanta won for just the second time in its last seven games by defeating host Charlotte.

AJ Griffin scored 13 points and ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky added 12 points to pace the reserves for the Hawks, who shot 54.7 percent from the field.

Charlotte's LaMelo Ball, in his second game back from his latest injury absence, scored a season-high 27 points. He made seven 3-pointers, one shy of his career high, but it didn't prevent a seventh consecutive loss for the Hornets.

Kings 122, Pistons 113

De'Aaron Fox had 24 points and nine assists as visiting Sacramento rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat Detroit.

Domantas Sabonis supplied 23 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Keegan Murray contributed 20 points and Harrison Barnes tossed in 19 with seven rebounds. The Kings, who opened the second half with a 17-2 run and never looked back, finished off a six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 22 points. Jalen Duren had 15 points and 14 rebounds and Saddiq Bey scored 14 points off the bench. Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Stewart added 13 points apiece and Killian Hayes chipped in 11.

76ers 118, Warriors 106

Joel Embiid had 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals, James Harden added 27 points and nine assists and host Philadelphia defeated depleted Golden State.

De'Anthony Melton contributed 17 points while Georges Niang and Shake Milton chipped in with 11 apiece for the Sixers, who won their fourth in a row.

Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 29 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kevon Looney had 14 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high nine assists. Steph Curry (shoulder), Andrew Wiggins (thigh), Draymond Green (quad) and Andre Iguodala (hip) were all sidelined for the Warriors, who fell to 2-14 on the road.

Cavaliers 118, Pacers 112

Donovan Mitchell scored 18 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter to help host Cleveland overcome a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter and post a victory over Indiana.

Mitchell drained eight 3-pointers for Cleveland, which made 50.0 percent from the field (38 of 76) and 45.2 percent from beyond the arc (14 of 31). Darius Garland collected 20 points and 10 assists for the Cavs, who won the opener of their season-high six-game homestand and improved to 13-2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Indiana rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 22 points off the bench and Tyrese Haliburton recorded 17 points and 14 assists. Buddy Hield scored 14 points on the eve of his 30th birthday and Myles Turner had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Knicks 114, Bulls 91

RJ Barrett scored 27 points and Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes chipped in 22 apiece as visiting New York routed Chicago to sweep a back-to-back and extend its winning streak to six games.

New York drilled 17 3-pointers. Brunson swished six treys and Grimes added five. Julius Randle added a pair of threes while notching a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls shot 46.8 percent from the floor compared to 40.2 percent for the Knicks, but inconsistency ultimately doomed Chicago, which committed 20 turnovers.

Chicago suffered its third straight defeat and has lost six of eight overall to fall to a season-low six games below .500. Zach LaVine scored 10 of his 17 points in the third quarter to lead Chicago.

Magic 117, Celtics 109

Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 as Orlando earned a road win over NBA-leading Boston.

Banchero was 3-for-6 from 3-point range and added five rebounds, five assists and one steal as the Magic extended a season-long win streak to five and won for just the second time on the road. Franz Wagner scored 19 points, Cole Anthony had 14 and Markelle Fultz 12 and Mo Bamba pulled in 12 rebounds. Orlando shot 46.2 percent.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with a game-high 31 points and Jaylen Brown dropped 26 for the Celtics, who returned from a 4-2 road trip to begin a long homestand.