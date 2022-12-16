FIFA to pay millions to football clubs for players’ World Cup participation

FIFA will pay millions of dollars to football clubs whose players make appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"As part of its commitment to recognise the contribution that football clubs make to the successful staging of the FIFA World Cup™, today FIFA started the application process for its Club Benefits Programme that will see USD 209 million distributed to clubs across the world," FIFA said in a statement.

It added that this initiative saw 416 sides from 63 member federations benefiting from the same amount following the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A club can apply to the benefits program to be paid $180,000 for each World Cup player whose nation reached the group stage, rising to $220,000 for the last 16, $280,000 for the quarterfinals, $320,000 if they qualified for the semifinals and $370,000 for the final.

English Premier League club Manchester City will have $5.5 million from FIFA's Club Benefits Program for the participation of their 16 players in Qatar.

Having 17 players in 2022 Qatar, La Liga side Barcelona will receive $4.1 million. Barca had eight players in Spain's national team, which were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Manchester United will get a total of $3.6 million for having 13 players in the World Cup.

Chelsea will receive $3 million for 12 players, and Tottenham will get $2.8 million for 11 players.