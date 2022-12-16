FIFA confirms new format for 32-team Club World Cup from 2025

FIFA on Friday announced a new expanded format for the Club World Cup with 32 teams from 2025.

"For men's football, an expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup is set to begin in June 2025 (following the postponement of the original 24-team tournament planned for 2021) and will take place every four years," FIFA said in a statement.

Founded in 2000, the FIFA Club World Cup is generally played in Northern Hemisphere winter with six or seven teams from six confederations.

Alongside the host nation's national champions, the reigning champions of Asia, Africa, North and Central America, South America, Oceania and Europe join to play a straight knockout tournament in every Club World Cup.

The current 2021 champions are Chelsea.

Real Madrid won the Club World Cup four times to be the record holders.

Morocco will host the 2022 edition in February 2023.