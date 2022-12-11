Morocco’s coach describes his team ‘Rocky of World Cup’

Morocco's coach Walid Regragui described his team as "the Rocky of this World Cup" after his team earned a historic victory over Portugal to become the first African team to reach the semi-finals.

"We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud. When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup. I think now the world is with Morocco," Regragui told a news conference after his team beat Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinals.

The coach said his players, won their victories against Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, with the spirit of the iconic movie character boxer Rocky Balboa, played by actor Sylvester Stallone.

Regragui, 47, said his team showed that it is possible for an African team to play in the semifinals of the World Cup.





