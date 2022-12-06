Brilliant Brazil thrash South Korea 4-1 to reach Qatar quarters

A brilliant Brazil gave South Korea no chance and cruised to the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals with a 4-1 win on Monday.



Vinicius Junior kick-off the Brazilian gala after receiving a low cross from Raphinha in the seventh minute, and Neymar, returning from injury after missing two games, doubled their lead from the spot in the 13th.



Richarlison did magic in the 29th as he scored another stunner after his bicycle kick finish in their opener against Serbia, and Lucas Paqueta with a first-time finish sealed the quarter-final spot still in the first half.



Brazil even missed other good chances, leaving the feeling that they could have scored twice as much as they did before the break.



In the second half, the team coached by Tite slowed down the pace, but still saw Raphinha being denied twice from close range by keeper Kim Seung-Gyu.



South Korea pulled one back in the 76th from a stunning long-distance shot from Paik Seung-Ho and, even though they forced keeper Alisson to make some excellent saves, the goal came too late for a comeback.



In the quarter-finals, Brazil will meet Croatia, who advanced earlier on Monday after beating Japan 3-1 in a dramatic shoot-out following a 1-1 draw.



