NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavericks slip by Warriors

Luka Doncic won a scoring duel over Stephen Curry and the Dallas Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's Western Conference finals.

Doncic finished with a game-high 41 points as part of a triple-double that included game highs of 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 22 points for the Mavericks, including a 3-pointer that gave Dallas the lead for good with 1:49 remaining after Curry had hit a go-ahead trey of his own 20 seconds earlier. Golden State's Klay Thompson missed on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

Curry scored 32 points for the Warriors, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Clippers 118, Trail Blazers 112

Reserve Norman Powell scored 22 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter to help injury-ravaged Los Angeles rally past host Portland.

Reggie Jackson recorded 24 points and 12 assists and Robert Covington scored 15 points as the Clippers won for the fifth time in the past seven games. Ivica Zubac contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds and Terance Mann had 11 points for Los Angeles, which trailed by 18 points in the third quarter.

Anfernee Simons matched his career high of nine 3-pointers while scoring 37 points for Portland. Jerami Grant scored 32 points before fouling out for the Trail Blazers, who lost for the fifth time in six games. Jusuf Nurkic recorded 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Justise Winslow had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Portland.

Knicks 140, Pistons 110

Julius Randle erupted for a season-high 36 points in just three quarters and visiting New York pounded Detroit.

Randle added seven rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson had 16 points apiece while Immanuel Quickley tossed in 15 points for New York, which won for just the second time in six games.

Isaiah Stewart led the Pistons with 19 points, including a career-best five 3-pointers. Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III had 13 points apiece, Jalen Duren chipped in 12 and Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph and Saddiq Bey each added 11. The Pistons took their only lead by opening the second quarter with a 13-4 run capped by a Duren dunk.