Bale rescues Wales in 1-1 with US in World Cup return after 64 years

Captain Gareth Bale converted a late penalty as Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw with the United States in their return to the World Cup after 64 years.



Former Real Madrid player Bale, who is now at US club Los Angeles FC, fired the spot kick into the top right corner in the 82nd minute of the Group B match in Al Rayyan after being brought down by Walker Zimmermann.



Wales were awarded for an improved second half performance after the US had taken a 36th-minute lead from Lille winger Timothy Weah, the son of former World Player of the Year George Weah who is now President of Liberia, off a superb pass from Christian Pulisic.



The US, which had missed the 2018 tournament, had already come close early on when Wales defender Joe Rodan dangerously headed a cross right at his goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey from point blank range and Josh Sargent was denied by the outside left post seconds later.



Wales, playing in their second World Cup after a 1958 debut, stepped up their game after the break. Ben Davies' diving header in the 64th was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Matt Turner and Kieffer Moore nodded just high off the ensuing corner kick - before superstar Bale himself stepped up to clinch the draw from the spot.



Group B continues on Friday when the US face leaders England, who thrashed Iran 6-2 earlier Monday, and Wales meet Iran.

