NBA ROUNDUP: HAWKS EDGE RAPTORS ON ROOKIES OT WINNER

Rookie AJ Griffin caught a pass from Trae Young and made an uncontested shot at the buzzer to give Atlanta a 124-122 overtime win against visiting Toronto.

The Raptors' O.G. Anunoby made two free throws to tie the game with 3.8 seconds left. Atlanta, with no timeouts, advanced the ball to Young, who lobbed a high pass toward the rim. Griffin caught the ball in midair near the basket and dropped it in as the horn sounded.

Griffin scored 17 points, eight in overtime, with five rebounds, one of which was a key offensive board in the extra period. Young scored 33 points on 12-for-21 shooting with 12 assists.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes led six double-digit scorers with 28 points. Anunoby added 27 points.

Pacers 114, Magic 113

Aaron Nesmith scored a career-high 19 points, including two foul shots with 9.6 seconds left, and Indiana extended its winning streak to four games with a victory over Orlando in Indianapolis.

Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 14 assists for Indiana, while Myles Turner contributed 20 points and 11 rebounds. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 29 points, while Bol Bol had 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Orlando took a 113-109 lead with 1:43 remaining when Wagner made one of his five 3-pointers. Nesmith answered with a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game, and the third-year forward provided the final points when he went to the foul line with 9.6 seconds left. The Pacers escaped with the victory after Wagner missed a shot near the basket with 5.1 seconds left. Mo Bamba got the rebound, but his tip-in attempt fell short.

Timberwolves 112, 76ers 109

Anthony Edwards scored a team-high 25 points, but his most important play of the night came when he disrupted a potential, lead-changing fastbreak attempt to preserve Minnesota's win over Philadelphia.

Minnesota led by as many as 20 points in the final game of its four-game road swing but surrendered a 19-5 run over the last eight-plus minutes of regulation. De'Anthony Melton pulled Philadelphia to within a 110-109 margin, connecting on three of his 19 points with 29.1 seconds remaining. Melton then stole the ball from Edwards on the ensuing Timberwolves possession and raced down the court for a layup.

Edwards was right on top of the attempt, however, and Karl-Anthony Towns grabbed his eighth and final rebound. Edwards put the game away with a pair of free throws. Joel Embiid fueled the Sixers' comeback with a game-high 32 points, team-high nine rebounds and six assists. Melton shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range and Shake Milton finished with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

Clippers 119, Spurs 97

Norman Powell scored 26 points and Paul George added 21, all in the first half, as host Los Angeles rolled over San Antonio, which lost its fourth straight game and ninth in its past 10.

George sat out the second half with right knee soreness after hitting five 3-pointers. The severity of his injury is to be determined, but he was on the bench in uniform throughout the remainder of the game.

Reggie Jackson added 20 points for the Clippers. Jakob Poeltl led San Antonio with 20 points.

Jazz 118, Trail Blazers 113

Jordan Clarkson scored eight consecutive points late in the fourth quarter to lead Utah, which has the best record in the Western Conference, to a road win over Portland.

Malik Beasley led all scorers with 29 points for Utah. Those scoring outputs allowed Utah to build a 19-point lead in the third quarter before Portland went on a run to get back into contention.

Damian Lillard went 1 of 12 from 3-point range before exiting the contest with a reaggravation of a calf injury. He did not return. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points.