Aston Villa sack manager Steven Gerrard

DPA SPORTS Published October 21,2022

Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard, the club said on Thursday evening.



"Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Head Coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect," the Birmingham side said in a tweet.



Villa chiefs unseated Gerrard in the immediate aftermath of the 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.



The club have won just two of 11 league outings this term, with Gerrard paying the price for poor form and results.