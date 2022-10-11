Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City options to land Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's future with Paris Saint-Germain has come under scrutiny once again, with reports the French World Cup winner is pushing for an exit in January.



The 23-year-old signed a new three-year deal with PSG prior to the 2022-23 season, when he could have left the club on a free transfer, and made him the highest-earner in world football.



Just months after bringing the saga to a close, however, a new chapter in Mbappe's story looks to be opened, as his relationship with PSG is said to have broken down.



The list of clubs who could land Mbappe is a very small one, with PSG understandably ready to demand a world-record fee for his services, and Stats Perform has looked at his options.











The frontrunners for Mbappe's services before he penned a new deal with PSG, Real Madrid will be firmly established as favourites for the France international should he be available – although securing a deal with the Ligue 1 champions will be difficult.



Madrid have a frosty relationship with their French counterparts, who were not included in the European Super League plans, still supported by Real's Florentino Perez, while LaLiga announced intentions to sue PSG after the European champions' approaches for Mbappe in the last transfer window fell flat.



Mbappe, meanwhile, is still reported to aspire to play for Madrid and will hope that player power triumphs, with any move adding to the strong French contingent currently on display in the Spanish capital.



The Santiago Bernabeu is already the home of Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Karim Benzema, to whom Mbappe would be a natural successor.











First linked with Liverpool three years ago, the Reds are reported to have explored the option of landing Mbappe had he become available for free.



Jurgen Klopp's side had little chance of such a deal, with Madrid the player's preferred option, but the sour relationship between the Spanish side and PSG may provide a boost to any hopes of the Frenchman arriving at Anfield.



Liverpool saw Sadio Mane depart for Bayern Munich and Roberto Firmino looks set to leave when his contract expires in 2023, while Mohamed Salah has struggled for form since penning a lucrative three-year deal in July.



A poor start to the season has seen Liverpool win just two of their opening eight matches, with the Reds already 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal, while rivals Manchester City, who Liverpool have fought relentlessly in recent seasons, are enjoying the fruits of Erling Haaland's labour – so landing Mbappe could be the ideal response.











Todd Boehly's multi-billion-pound takeover prior to the start of the 2022-23 season saw a wealth of new additions, while a swift managerial change after a slow start led to Graham Potter arriving to lead the side.



It's no secret that the American owner is keen for a star addition to the squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo heavily touted for a move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester United. While that ultimately did not happen, Mbappe could be the answer to Boehly's prayers.



Landing Mbappe, arguably the biggest name in world football beyond Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, would represent a major coup and would also be a big hit with club sponsors Nike, who also have Mbappe among their list of clientele.



Chelsea's recent success in the Champions League would be appealing to Mbappe, who is yet to win Europe's elite competition, and a switch to the Blues could be the ideal fit for all parties.











City already have their mega-star well established in the side with Haaland but could an opportunity to partner him with Mbappe and boast a striking partnership that strikes fear into world football really be turned down?



Despite City's domestic dominance under Pep Guardiola, a Champions League title is yet to arrive at the club and Mbappe could get them over the line – particularly with Haaland already making his mark.



Few managers in world football have the pull that Guardiola does and Mbappe may feel he has not had the opportunity to work under an elite boss, with PSG's merry-go-round in the dugout yet to include a bona fide managerial great.



PSG would have no concerns that City do not have the money to secure such a transfer, with the Premier League side perhaps the only one in world football who undoubtedly have the full financial power to pull off a record-breaking move.



