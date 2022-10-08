Indonesia avoids FIFA sanctions over deadly stampede

Indonesia will not face sanctions from world football's governing body FIFA over a stadium stampede that left more than 130 people dead, the country's president said.



Chaos erupted after thousands of fans invaded the pitch at Kanjuruhan Stadium as hosts Arema FC lost 3-2 to rivals Persebaya Surabaya on October 1.



Police fired tear gas to quell the pitch invaders, sending spectators scrambling to exit gates only to get caught in a crush. Some 133 people died in the disaster, including 37 children.



"Thank God, Indonesian football will not be sanctioned by FIFA," President Joko Widodo said in a video released Friday, referring to a letter sent to him by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.



"FIFA together with the government will form a team to transform Indonesian football and FIFA will set up an office in Indonesia during the process," he said.



Indonesia will remain the host of the Under-20 World Cup next year.



Police on Thursday announced that six people face charges of criminal negligence in connection with the stampede. The charge carries a maximum jail sentence of five years.



The six suspects include the chief executive of the company that administers the country's league, two Arem FC officials and three police officers who ordered the use of tear gas, national police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said.



Locked gates and steep stairs in the stadium are thought to have contributed to the high death toll, Widodo said.



The government has formed a joint independent fact-finding team amid public calls for a thorough investigation into the disaster.



