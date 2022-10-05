TÜRKIYE BEAT CANADA WITH STRAIGHT SETS IN FIVB WOMENS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

The Turkish women's national volleyball team won against Canada 3-0 in a 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship Pool F - Phase 2 match on Wednesday.

It was Türkiye's second win in the second phase after beating Germany 3-0 on Tuesday.

Türkiye took a flawless victory against Canada, winning with the sets of 25-22, 26-24 and 28-26 in Poland's Lodz.

Turkish opposite spiker Ebrar Karakurt, 22, guided her nation to the win, scoring 26 points including 22 attack points.

Canadian outside hitter Kiera Van Ryk, 23, clocked 20 points.

In the next fixture in Pool F, Türkiye will face the US on Friday, and Serbia on Saturday.

Serbia bagged six wins to lead Pool F, while Türkiye are ranked second with the same number of victories.

The US are third with five wins, while fourth-placed Canada have four victories.

The Pool E and F feature eight nations and the best four teams will qualify for quarterfinals that will begin on Oct. 11.