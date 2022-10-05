Former Juventus and Inter defender Asamoah announces retirement

Former Juventus and Inter Milan full-back Kwadwo Asamoah has announced his retirement from playing at the age of 33.



Asamoah, who was capped 74 times by Ghana and appeared at two World Cups, most recently featured for Cagliari at club level in the 2020-21 season.



He confirmed on social media he has officially called time on one chapter of his career and will now become a player agent.



Versatile defender Asamoah started his career at Udinese and made 279 appearances in Serie A – the most for an African player in the competition's history.



Asamoah joined Juve from Udinese in July 2012 and won 13 titles across six seasons with the Turin giants before spending two years with Inter.



Injuries curtailed his time at Cagliari, for whom he made his final appearance in a goalless draw against Milan in May 2021.

