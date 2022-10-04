TÜRKIYE BEAT GERMANY 3-0 IN FIVB WOMENS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Türkiye beat Germany 3-0 in the 2022 FIVB Women's World Championship on Tuesday.

Hande Baladin and Saliha Sahin led the Crescent Stars to win in first set which ended 25-21 in Lodz, Poland.

Turkish skipper Eda Erdem Dundar took the helm in the second set and the Red-Whites got their second straight set win with 25-18.

Germany started the third set better, but Türkiye leveled the field towards the end, making the score 18-18. Dundar and Ebrar Karakurt's effective play brought a hard-fought 25-21 set win and 3-0 match victory to Türkiye.

Erdem led the Turkish team with 14 points, while Jennifer Janiska was Germany's most scoring player with 16 points.

Türkiye, who got their fifth straight victory in the tournament, placed third with 14 points in the Pool F standings, after the US and Serbia with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

The Crescent Stars will face Canada in the next Phase 2 game on Wednesday.



